Livingston Parish airport plans downsized amid funding challenges

With plans downsized, permits for the new Livingston Parish airport were resubmitted this month with the Army Corp of Engineers, and proponents are hoping construction can begin this spring.

“The original plan was looking for the airport to be built at a larger scale,” says Delia Taylor, chair of the Livingston Parish Airport District, a volunteer board created in 2016. “But when moving forward with that plan, it ended up being too expensive and impacted too many wetlands, and we had to go back to the drawing board.”

After regrouping with engineers and planners, the airport district decided to take a phased approach to the airport. The first phase includes a 4,200-square-foot runway—as compared to the original plan’s 5,000-square-foot runway—and a single apron and connecting taxiway.

Once the permits are approved, Taylor says the district has the money available to immediately start construction on the project, which could be finished and operational as soon as late 2024 if the money is there. Livingston Parish officials secured 242 acres near the Satsuma exit off Interstate 12 for the new airport in 2017.

The first phase is expected to cost between $13 million and $15 million. The district currently has $7.5 million for the project, according to Delia, and plans to fund the rest of the project through federal and state aviation funds.

“We see this project as an important piece to growing our economic future,” Taylor says. “We see Livingston as providing a resource for the private aviation community and as a potential hub for more charter and corporate aviation use.”