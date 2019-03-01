Live-music venue TimeOut Lounge closing at month’s end

March 31, apparently, is the day the music will die at the TimeOut Lounge, after the owners announced the venerable live-music lounge on Bennington Avenue will close at the end of the month.

Though TimeOut Lounge survived a 2013 fire, prompting it to relocate two years later from its longtime home on Old Hammond Highway, and a 2016 flood, it could not fight back the economic realities of slumping business.

“We survived a fire (and) a flood, but just couldn’t quite survive a lagging economy,” co-owners Jay Byers and Kathleen Fasullo Byers said in an email announcing the closure. “While we are not exactly sure what our next step will be at this time, you will all be in our hearts and please keep us in your prayers.”

TimeOut Lounge, which moved into the long-vacant Game Day Daiquiris building in 2015, features live music and serves alcohol and bar food. The owners say the lineup for its final month will be posted on its website.