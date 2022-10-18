Literary publication ‘Fine Print’ a passion project for Baton Rouge editor

Some say they first saw the owl splayed on a table in a Mid City antiques shop beside a stack of vintage nonfiction. Others say they saw it staring from a magazine rack in a Perkins Road cafe, catching scone crumbs in its beak. And others still say that it wasn’t an owl at all that they saw, but a jackalope, and all the way in Los Angeles.

Of course, that depends on what time of year they spotted the cover of Fine Print, the literary and visual arts publication set for its second release of the year this month. Each biannual issue features a different artist’s illustration on the cover, an image chosen to help reflect the literature inside.

And those issues seem to commence at a rapid pace for the passion project created by graphic designer and editor-in-chief Christopher Payne, who originally fostered the idea while living in Los Angeles back in 2011. After a couple of early editions on photocopied pages, Payne started the publication up again in 2015, this time in its current newsprint format.

When Payne moved to Baton Rouge in 2021, he brought his role as editor with him, working from home and communicating with his team of volunteer editors to compile each issue and print them at Baton Rouge Press.

“I was inspired by a similar, now-defunct publication, Mother’s News, that I discovered in Rhode Island,” Payne says. “I liked the idea of creating something at the intersection of highbrow literary journals and DIY zines—especially something with a ‘found object’ vibe that people could stumble upon in the wild and be inspired by.”

The mission has thus far been successful, with copies available wherever members of the Fine Print masthead may roam, networking with independent bookshops and other cultural centers in places like North Carolina, New Mexico and California. Baton Rouge, however, remains the hub for the submission-based publication.

