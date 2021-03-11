Lipsey’s successful history built on ability to adapt to change

Walking into the plush, 80,000-square-foot building on the corner of Rieger Road and Exchequer Boulevard that houses Lipsey’s Inc., it’s easy to see how the wholesale firearms distributor, named Business Report’s Company of the Year (more than 100 employees), managed to dominate Baton Rouge’s business scene for more than 40 years.

It’s when eyeing the under-construction warehouse portion, however, that Lipsey’s modus operandi—smart growth—becomes most visible.

The company is adding 24,000 square feet of warehouse space to the building, which will allow it to take advantage of its warehouse management system through technological upgrades, store more equipment and improve processes through lean distribution methods.

“We’ve grown fast, but with a lot of conviction and strength,” says President Flint Virgets, a 33-year Lipsey’s veteran. “Part of it is physical, with the warehouse expansion, but you’ve got to have the tools to grow—the personnel, the technology—so we’ve been working on that as well.”

The strategy has paid off. In 2019, the company’s annual revenues rose to $473 million, a nearly 5% increase from the previous year, when its revenues had already grown some 7%.

While 2020 figures have yet to be released, there’s reason to believe Lipsey’s will report yet another revenue uptick.

Chairwoman and CEO Laurie Lipsey Aronson says the key to the company’s success has always been working smart by being able to change with the times.

Indeed, the company has transformed a lot since 1977, when Aronson’s father, Richard Lipsey, purchased S&S Wholesale Sporting Goods, a small hunting and fishing distributor. When the oil bust hit Louisiana in the late 1980s, Lipsey quit selling Converse shoes and other athletic goods to focus on hunting and fishing, then closed and sold his retail stores to emerge as a firearms distributor, changing his company’s name to Lipsey’s in 1993.

