Like Louisiana politics, state’s ‘I Voted’ stickers have a style all their own 

The vivid, variegated creations of Becky Fos have become as innate in the Louisiana landscape as the native flora and fauna that her paintings often depict. Her style—colorful, impressionistic, and wholly self-taught—seems to hit on something fundamental to the personality of the state.

The popularity of Fos’ work has earned her numerous—and covetable—collaborations with the likes of Ochsner Health and the Crescent City Classic to Coca-Cola and Budweiser. Most recently, she’s linked up with state government; but, in a way, the collab also includes all the people of Louisiana, who will get to wear a piece of her art on this year’s “I Voted” sticker after participating in the upcoming state elections.

225 Daily sat down with Fos to discuss how the project came about, what it means to her and what she hopes it will mean to everyone who wears her sticker. Read the full Q&A with Fos here, below is a sample of what you’ll find:

How did you get the gig to design this year’s sticker?

“I was approached by Deputy Secretary of State John Tobler. He had seen my art, and, knowing that I was a Louisiana artist, asked me if I would like to be commissioned to paint the artwork for the “I Voted” sticker. So of course I was super excited, honored and humbled to be asked, and I really couldn’t wait to start to paint something.”

Tell us about the design.

“I did a painting of the new state Capitol building, and I really just wanted to create something really colorful to capture our state and its essence, being so beautiful and colorful. I incorporated the Mississippi River behind it and the beautiful gardens in the front, so I was really inspired by that.”