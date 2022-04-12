Lighthouse Property Insurance placed into receivership 

Another insurance company––the fourth in the past year––has exhausted its reinsurance coverage and run out of money, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

As New Orleans City Business reports, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon placed Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation into receivership last week in 19th Judicial District Court. This allows the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association to take over claim payments.

Lighthouse Property had around 30,000 policies and 16,000 Hurricane Ida-related claims. As of the end of 2021, the company covered 3.27% of the Louisiana homeowners insurance market. A court-appointed receiver is now in charge of operating the company.

Americas Insurance Company, Access Home Insurance Co. and State National Fire Insurance Co. are the other insurers that have been place into receivership following Hurricane Ida.

SafePoint Insurance Co. assumed the policies of Access Home Insurance Co. and State National Fire Insurance Co. Americas Insurance remains in rehabilitation, a form of receivership aimed at solving its financial issues. Read the full story.