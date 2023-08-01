Library system wipes out all overdue fines

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library System is no longer collecting fines for overdue books or other items, the system announced this morning.

Deputy library director Kristen Edson says the move to eliminate fines is part of a larger national movement. She previously worked at the Chicago library system, which she says eliminated its fines in 2017.

The Baton Rouge system has previously budgeted to collect some $30,000 in fines annually, she says. The amount lost in not collecting fines is “not significant” to the library system’s operations.

The Baton Rouge system has been “fine free” for children since 2006, she says, and for senior patrons since 2012. As of Aug. 1, no overdue fines will be applied to any item checked out from the library.

“Libraries have found that the fines don’t have an effect on whether someone returns materials in a timely manner,” Edson says.