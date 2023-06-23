Library director search to resume soon with higher starting pay

Following the results of a pay study conducted in the spring, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system is gearing up to resume its search for a new director.

Spencer Watts, who took the helm of the organization nearly a decade ago, retired at the beginning of this year. The library system engaged in an initial search for a new leader last year, but was unable to find an applicant to accept the position, with applicants citing an uncompetitive salary and Louisiana’s political controversies as deterrents.

Assistant director Mary Stein says the system received the results of the pay study a few weeks ago and that the study verified what the system knew anecdotally.

“Our salaries are not competitive, not competitive locally or regionally,” Stein says.

For the director position, she says the survey indicated the system was offering 32% less in pay than peer systems.

The position follows a 19-step pay scale as established by the city-parish government, with “step one” starting around $78,000. Other systems start the library director’s pay scale around $120,000 and $140,000, she says.

While changing the salary pay scale is currently off the table, she says that after having conversations with the mayor’s office and the library board, the system will consider starting its offers at “step 10,” which pays roughly $101,000, with a max offer at step 16, which pays a little over $120,000.

“The system offers very little room for growth if hired at step 16 though,” Stein says.

The job search will probably resume next month, she says, and is being handled by Bradbury Miller Associates, an Ohio-based firm that helped the system find Watts in 2012.

“We’ve changed a few words on the advertisement on the job description,” Stein says. “We’ve also got an updated strategic plan for the system and an updated organizational draft for back-of-the-house work.”

Active recruitment for a new director will take up to eight weeks after the new advertisements are posted, she estimates, and the firm will take a few weeks to sift through the applications and select semifinalists for the position. Stein says she has no intention of applying for the position herself and hopes a new director will be named by the end of the year.

“I love my job,” Stein says. “It’s the 24th tomorrow, which means I have worked here 39 years. Let’s get a fresh person. But I will stay here as long as they need me.”