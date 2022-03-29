LEWCO Specialty Products buys warehouse property on North Ardenwood

LEWCO Specialty Products, an industrial equipment supplier in Baton Rouge, bought property on North Ardenwood Drive for $1.8 million, according to a land deal filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

The purchased property is less than a mile from LEWCO’s corporate headquarters on Renoir Avenue.

The 9.26-acre property contains two warehouse buildings, says E.J. Talbot of Jim Talbot Real Estate, and LEWCO owner Lewis Dill is still working on plans for the space.

LEWCO’s main manufacturing and distribution center is in Baton Rouge, but the company owns a number of sales and stocking locations throughout the country.

Dill could not be reached for comment by this morning’s publication deadline.