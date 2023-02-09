Legislature will consider removing inventory tax credit 

The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies this coming session.

How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual taxpayers, is yet to be determined.

Sen. Brett Allain, R-Franklin, has proposed two measures to reduce or eliminate Louisiana’s inventory tax credit. One would eliminate corporate income taxes for companies in the state’s highest tax bracket, while the other would codify into law changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

Senate Bill 4 would reduce rates in the first two corporate income tax brackets and eliminate the top bracket altogether. Currently, the top bracket carries a 7.5% tax on income above $150,000.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Allain, who has spearheaded a number of tax bills throughout his tenure, said the bill is revenue neutral because it would partially repeal the state’s inventory tax credit to offset the revenue loss. Debbie Vivien with the Legislative Fiscal Office says its staff is still calculating the fiscal impact of Allain’s bill.

Legislators have long lamented the inventory tax credit as a costly cog within an already complicated machine of business taxation in Louisiana. Budget watchdogs see the credit as a drain on state finances and a way for businesses to shift their tax burdens onto residents and homeowners. Allain has in the past tried unsuccessfully to dismantle the inventory tax and its corresponding credit.

The Louisiana Constitution authorizes local governments to set and collect inventory taxes, but the state—through the inventory tax credit—reimburses businesses that pay those taxes. Lawmakers can eliminate the inventory tax credit through legislation, but doing so would mean businesses would have to start covering their own inventory tax bills.

Allain says his legislation offers a compromise, giving corporations lower income taxes in exchange for getting rid of the inventory tax credit that costs the state an annual $280 million.

However, not all businesses would lose the credit. The bill would still allow sole proprietors, partnerships and limited liability companies, or LLCs, to claim it, though Allain says about 75% of the credits are claimed by corporations. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator, which has more detail about Allain’s other bill.