Legislature considers repealing some license requirements for housing subcontractors 

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a proposal that would repeal certain licensing requirements for residential construction subcontractors.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4, sponsored by Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, advanced unopposed from the House Commerce Committee on Monday and will head to the House floor for consideration. A concurrent resolution does not require the governor’s signature if it passes both chambers.

The proposal would repeal regulations adopted by the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors that require residential building subcontractors to hold a specialty classification license to work directly for a homeowner rather than for a general contractor on projects that exceed $7,500. The licenses include pile driving, foundation work, framing, roofing and masonry/stucco.

In Louisiana, there are 4,398 licensed residential contractors but only 131 specialty subcontractors allowed to work directly for homeowners, Cathey says. Of those, none has a pile driving or masonry/stucco license, 23 have a foundations license, 17 have a framing license and 91 have a roofing license, he says.

The proposal would also repeal the labor-only subcontracting license, which is required for subcontractors who provide only manpower while working under the supervision of a general contractor.

To obtain any of the specialty licenses, applicants must be registered with the Secretary of State’s Office, pass a business and law exam, successfully complete the trade examination for the respective specialty classification and provide proof of liability insurance and workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

The Louisiana Home Builders Association and the Louisiana Realtors Association filed cards supporting the legislation, but their views are not shared by all. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.