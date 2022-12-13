Legislators want to hold back $50M from sewer and water projects 

Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns that the money would not be spent evenly across the state.

The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over where to distribute the funding and voted Monday to withhold $50 million from projects the governor’s team recommended.

They cut support for the consolidation of 10 sewer systems near the city of Amite from $45 million to $5 million and reduced money for a St. Tammany Parish sewer upgrade from $14.7 million to $5 million. Lawmakers also voted to keep another $48 million in reserves to deal with potential project cost overruns. In all, they recommended Louisiana spend $355 million on 106 projects.

Louisiana’s Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, which shares many members with the Water Sector Commission, is supposed to approve the final, revised project list Thursday.

The Amite project had been the most expensive one on the Edwards administration’s list, costing more than twice as much as any other water or sewer system upgrade. Amite is also the governor’s hometown, though administration officials say Edwards’ personal connection was not a factor in its selection.

The $355 million in water and sewer project funding this year comes on top of an initial $300 million allocated to water and sewer projects in 2021. But it’s still not enough to meet Louisiana’s pressing infrastructure demands. The state received close to $1 billion in requests for water and sewer upgrades from local governments, more than twice the money available for projects in this budget cycle. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.