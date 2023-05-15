Legislation pits primary sellers of event tickets vs. secondary market

Louisiana is the latest venue for an ongoing showdown between fans of live music and sports, performers and proponents of the free market.

A proposal under consideration in the state Legislature would set limits on nontransferable tickets, which can’t be sold or given away except through the original point of sale.

The original version of House Bill 341 from Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, would benefit companies such as StubHub and SeatGeek in the secondary ticket market. Primary sellers, with TicketMaster and LiveNation leading the pack, are fighting the proposal. Caught in the middle are musicians—who want to remain loyal to fans but also see a profit at the turnstiles—and arenas, which make money only if they fill seats, regardless of what ticket holders paid for them.

The bill is scheduled to go before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, a week after its members heard testimony on both sides of the issue. Davis opted not to seek a vote and instead accepted more feedback from opponents to see if amendments could lead to a compromise.

Current Louisiana law doesn’t prevent a ticket buyer from reselling or transferring tickets, but

Davis’ bill is a proactive measure that would prevent primary ticket sellers from placing any restrictions on what purchasers can do with their tickets. It would also limit how many tickets performers could set aside as nontransferable.

Some performers use fan exchange websites that allow people to trade and sell tickets but require the tickets be sold at face value, with no markups.

The 80s goth-pop band The Cure is among a growing number of performers using a fan exchange. A day before Davis’ bill went before the Senate committee, lead singer Robert Smith took to social media to oppose the legislation. The Cure began their latest tour Wednesday night in New Orleans.

“Louisiana lawmakers! Please don’t pass this bill!” Smith posted on Twitter in an all-caps message. “Empower the artists, not the scalpers and the bots!”

The “bots” refers to the software used to run secondary ticket websites, where demand can drive prices multiple times above face value. For less popular events, the price could fall below face value.

Committee members heard testimony Wednesday from Sean Auyash, StubHub’s government relations manager, who said the website benefits consumers by “bringing ticket reselling off the streets and taking it online.”

Auyush challenged claims that Davis’ proposal is a pro-scalping measure, saying that the notion of street-side ticket sales is “antiquated” because of the emergence of online platforms such as StubHub. Fears that some performers would not come to Louisiana if the bill is approved are unfounded, he said. Several states have approved similar laws and have not seen any negative impact, he said. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.