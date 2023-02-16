Legacy of C.G.’s Gymnastics lives on through its new owners

The husband and wife team of James Clement and Christy Hancock purchased C.G.’s Gymnastics in 2013, and now they own the building, too.

The couple bought the building for $1.35 million, according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The couple purchased the business on Florida Boulevard, on the northern border of Donwood subdivision, from Caesar Garcia, who founded C.G.’s in 1978 and moved it from its first location on North Foster Drive to the present-day property in 1997.

The gym is decked out with everything from a competition floor, tumble track, high and uneven bars, a pommel horse and rings, as well as a preschool section for kids age 4 and under and observation areas for parents. Over the past 10 years, the couple have had to overcome challenges including not only the pandemic but also the August 2016 flood.

“We had to completely gut everything and essentially start over,” Hancock recalls. “It was quite the ordeal and adventure.”

Now, they’re looking to build on their success and continue to teach and train the next generations of tumblers.

“We’ve really focused on quality and culture in our facility,” Hancock says. “We want to especially focus on teaching kids life lessons to be responsible adults who are successful outside of just gymnastics.”