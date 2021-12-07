LED hosting virtual career fair for manufacturing Wednesday

LED FastStart will host a virtual career fair to connect job seekers with manufacturing opportunities in Louisiana on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ten companies have committed to participate in the career fair:

1,4GROUP (Skyfall Biologicals LLC) in Ascension Parish;

AFCO in Alexandria;

Bollinger Houma Shipyard in Houma;

Canfor Southern Pine in DeRidder;

Citadel Completions in Lake Charles;

Hubig’s Pies in New Orleans;

KME Ferrara in Holden;

SafeSource Direct in Lafayette;

Southland Steel in Amite and Greenburg;

Syrah Technologies in Vidalia.

Registered job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ virtual booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

Registration is open to all job seekers in Louisiana who are interested in careers in the manufacturing industry. Get more information here.

