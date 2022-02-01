LED retains international economic development accreditation

Louisiana Economic Development remains the only state agency in the U.S. to be accredited by the International Economic Development Council, following its renewed accreditation, according to an LED announcement.

This week, the international council again approved the LED’s status as an accredited economic development organization after a yearlong review process. LED joins just 69 other development groups worldwide with the title, which it first obtained in 2018.

To be formally accredited by IEDC, an economic development organization must participate in a broad documentation submission and on-site visitation process. LED was measured against a rubric of best practices for economic development groups and its efforts to meet recommendations from past review processes, which included boosting small business programs, championing Louisiana’s rural areas, and economic diversification efforts.