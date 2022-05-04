LED launches program to grow Louisiana’s high-tech workforce 

With the goal of better preparing Louisiana’s workforce for high-tech jobs, Louisiana Economic Development today announced a new partnership with 3D content platform Unity to assist higher education institutions in training students in real-time 3D rendering.

Real-time 3D is a computer graphics technology that generates interactive images that is used in building design, the energy industry, manufacturing and aerospace engineering.

Working with LED, Unity will establish a program to certify instructors at Louisiana universities and community and technical colleges in real-time 3D so they can, in turn, teach students.

The LED partnership’s goal is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem of Unity-certified instructors supported by training plans and content for classroom instruction. This will be Unity’s first such partnership at a statewide level.

The five-year project is funded by a $1.95 million grant from LED. Read more.