LED FastStart program ranked No. 1 in US for 13th year in a row

Business Facilities magazine has ranked Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart as the nation’s No. 1 workforce development and talent attraction program for a 13th consecutive year.

The ranking elevated FastStart’s integrated specific recruiting, training and workforce sustainability approach above counterpart programs in larger states—including Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee

FastStart was launched under former LED Secretary Stephen Moret during Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration. New Orleans earned a No. 1 ranking among logistics leaders, and the Port of South Louisiana gained a No. 1 ranking for imports.

In the 18th annual state rankings report, Business Facilities highlights the strongest performers in economic development to a readership of industry professionals, executives, and the consultants who guide corporate site selection decisions. See LED’s full announcement.