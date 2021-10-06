LED earns top award for second-stage business growth program 

Louisiana Economic Development this week won two awards at the International Economic Development Council’s annual conference in Nashville, taking home a gold award for its efforts to support entrepreneurship and a silver medal for talent development and retention, according to an LED announcement.

IEDC recognized Louisiana for its development programs in the largest population category (500,000 and above). For the entrepreneurship category, the judging council singled out the LED Growth Network, which focuses on growth-oriented support for second-stage small businesses in Louisiana. In the talent development and retention category, LED FastStart was recognized for its workforce training services.

The IEDC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that serves economic developers.

LED launched the Growth Network in 2017, and the program has since been named as a national model for entrepreneurship support by the Edward Lowe Foundation. To date, LED says the Growth Network has assisted more than 550 Louisiana firms, representing nearly 20,000 employees, in their second stage of growth. See the announcement.