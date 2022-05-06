Three Baton Rouge companies honored by LED and SBA

Three Baton Rouge area businesses were honored at Louisiana’s Small Business Awards on Thursday, held by Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Baton Rouge honorees were WCJ Consultants for the Women’s Business Champion award, Diamond Security Services for the LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year award and Genesis 360 (recently named a Company of the Year by Business Report) for the Louisiana Small Business Person of the Year award, according to an LED announcement. The awards recognize Louisiana business owners and supporters who exemplify the state’s entrepreneurial resilience.

LED officials say the agency and its Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network served 18,408 small businesses and individuals in Louisiana in 2021, leading to 1,126 new jobs, 2,874 retained jobs and the launch of 164 new businesses.