LED accepting applications for CEO Roundtables program

Louisiana Economic Development is now accepting applications for the 2021 edition of CEO Roundtables, an award-winning program that equips second-stage firms with the right resources to sustain, strengthen and scale their businesses for a new level of growth.

Beginning in July, LED will convene CEO Roundtables of 15 to 18 qualified decision-makers from firms with annual revenue of $600,000 to $50 million and staff sizes of five to 99 people. Participants will meet 10 times over 12 months in an environment that promotes positive, peer-to-peer learning and networking.

Applications are being accepted in February and March, and program information is available online at OpportunityLouisiana.com/CEO-Roundtables.

For each CEO Roundtable, a seasoned facilitator will guide participants through topics such as problem-solving in marketing, strategic planning, organizational structure, cybersecurity and business continuity. Since 2014, CEO Roundtables have helped 349 small business executives improve company performance and create more than 1,600 new jobs in Louisiana. Get more information here.