Learn what changes Magpie Cafe’s new owners are planning 

With one sip of Magpie Cafe‘s black coffee, Kyle Wilkinson had found his new favorite coffee shop.

It was 2012, shortly after the cafe first opened on Perkins Road. Later, he brought his now-wife, Taylor, on their first date there.

“You could say we fell in love with Magpie at the same time we were falling for each other,” Wilkinson says. Their relationship with each other and the cafe’s owners, James and Lina Jacobs, grew so much that the couple held their wedding at the Jacobses’ house.

Now, the Wilkinsons embark on a new adventure: taking over ownership of the cafe following the Jacobses’ May 26 Facebook announcement of the cafe’s sale.

The Wilkinsons say they plan on changing “some” aspects of the cafe while keeping it “largely the same.” Kyle adds, “We want Baton Rouge to know we have something for every day.”

These changes include adding more savory menu items and staying open on Mondays. They also plan to bring back weekend brunches.

The Jacobses first opened Magpie Cafe on Perkins Road over a decade ago. As the years passed, however, their eyes began wandering from Magpie—and Baton Rouge. They wanted to experience the world, and in November of 2022, they made the move to Hawaii.

In the following months, they tried to manage their company from afar. The five-hour time difference made attempts at virtual connection challenging, and they struggled with being absent owners.

So, when it came time to look for new owners they knew exactly whom to call. Kyle has learned about running a food business from operating a Jimmy John’s location up the street.

The Wilkinsons jumped at the opportunity to run the place they had grown so fond of.

