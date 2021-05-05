Learn more about the 2021 Influential Women in Business

Despite the many challenges, they find a way to make it all look easy. The high-pressure careers. The growing families. The service on local boards and volunteer efforts at area nonprofits.

This year’s Influential Women in Business, honored in the latest edition of Business Report, balance all these demands—and more, including a pandemic. Of course, it’s not easy—and it hasn’t been a leisurely climb for any of this year’s nine honorees: State Rep. Paula P. Davis; Senate Secretary Yolanda J. Dixon; VGraham LLC founder Vanessa Graham; CocaCola Bottling Co., UNITED Executive Vice President Suzanne Hall; Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center CEO Stephanie Manson; LSU Foundation Executive Director of Talent Management Yvette Marsh, Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities CEO Kenya Messer; YWCA CEO Dianna Payton; and LSU Vice President of Online and Continuing Education Sasha Thackaberry.

And while their personal and career paths are varied, there are a few common threads that emerge when speaking with the honorees about how they’ve reached this point in their lives.

They take risks. They persevere in the face of failure. They have strong support networks. They believe in themselves.

For 24 years now, Business Report has been honoring the incredible women in our community who are making the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play. As you’ll learn in their individual profiles, this year’s honorees have already achieved much, but they’re not anywhere near the finish line.

See the full cover package and individual profiles of each honoree.