Lawsuits allege D.R. Horton’s homes can’t stand up to the humidity

Three lawsuits have been filed against Dallas-based homebuilder D.R. Horton, in Lafayette and East Baton Rouge parishes, alleging that homes built by the company—of which there are hundreds in the Capitol Region—are not constructed to withstand south Louisiana elements.

D.R. Horton’s homes are “defective” in the way they’re designed to accommodate the humidity in south Louisiana, Baton Rouge-based attorney Lance Unglesby alleged during a news conference Monday.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, the lawsuits are being represented by Unglesby and Lafayette attorneys Lance Beal, Alan Haney and Yul B. Lurio.

Jessica Hansen, a D.R. Horton spokesperson, says the foundations and structures are designed by professional engineers based on site-specific conditions and that building materials are selected based on performance and sustainability. Read the full story.