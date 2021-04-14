Lawsuit drags on three years after structural failure at downtown library site

This month marks three years since a structural failure caused by a faulty weld shut down construction on the since-completed downtown library, and it’s now nearly two-and-a-half years since the city-parish filed suit over the problem in 19th Judicial District Court.

But the case shows no signs of wrapping up any time soon. According to a scheduling order issued by 19th Judicial District Court Judge William Morvant, parties in the case have until April 15, 2022—one year from now—to complete all discovery, and a pretrial conference has been set for June 21, 2022.

No trial date, however, has been set.

The outside attorney representing the city-parish in the case, J. Cullens, declines to comment except to say the parties “are currently engaged in discovery.”

Last summer, Cullens filed an amended suit on behalf of the city-parish once again naming general contractor Buquet & LeBlanc as a defendant in the case.

Though the amended petition didn’t effectively change the city’s argument against the defendants in the suit—which also include architect/program manager WHLC Architecture-Schwarz Silver and various subcontractors and insurance companies—it suggested that mediation talks had fallen apart and that the case would head to trial.

The city-parish originally named Buquet & LeBlanc as a defendant when it filed the suit in November 2018, but later dropped its case against the construction company, when the two sides began working toward a settlement.

Earlier this year, attorneys for Buquet & LeBlanc filed court documents seeking to get the case against their client dismissed, but Morvant denied their request.

They have since appealed that decision to the First Circuit Court of Appeal.

The long-running lawsuit dates back to problems that surfaced in April 2018, when a faulty weld on a steel beam supporting the $19 million building’s signature cantilever ruptured, leading to a structural failure that delayed completion of the project by more than one year and added $2 million to the price tag.

In court documents filed in 2019, the city-parish pointed to three subcontractors on the project it alleges were involved with the mistake: Carter Miller, the connection engineer; Slay Steel, the steel fabricator that contracted with Carter Miller to provide the steel components that ultimately failed; and SCA, the structural engineer that was in charge of making sure the 40-foot cantilever would work.

But the suit ultimately blamed the architects and general contractor, however indirectly, for failing to catch the subcontractors’ mistakes.

In court documents, attorneys for Buquet & Leblanc deny the company did anything wrong, saying, ‘the evidence will show that the failure was caused by defects in the structural steel design and NOT as the result of any fault on B&L’s part.”