Lawsuit against state sales tax collection system dismissed but could be refiled

A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Louisiana’s decentralized sales tax collection system, saying it was filed in the wrong venue.

The court did not address the merits of the case, and the suit may be refiled elsewhere, says Sarah Harbison, general counsel for the Pelican Institute for Public Policy and local counsel for the case.

“We’re disappointed that the judge ruled that way,” she says. “The door’s open for us to litigate the merits of the case.”

Unlike almost every other state, Louisiana does not have a single statewide sales collector. Local taxing authorities mostly oversee their own collections, which ensures the money is spent the way local taxpayers and voters want it spent, local government representatives argue.

But critics say the system is overly complex, particularly for small businesses, and places an undue burden on interstate commerce, especially in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Wayfair decision.

Halstead Bead, a family-owned jewelry and craft supply wholesaler based in Prescott, Arizona, sued the tax collecting authorities in the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Lafourche, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. The company sells to customers across the country but limits sales to Louisianans.

Voters last year rejected a state constitutional amendment meant to put Louisiana on the road to creating a streamlined sales tax collection system. Lawmakers are trying again with House Bill 681, which is pending in the Senate.