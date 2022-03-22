High-ranking trooper’s refusal to answer questions in Greene case irks lawmakers 

The second-in-command at Louisiana State Police declined to answer any questions from state lawmakers today about why his state-issued cellphone was turned in and later wiped clean amid the ongoing investigation into the death of motorist Ronald Greene, WAFB-TV reports.

Greene died in 2019 following a pursuit by Louisiana State Police that ended with him crashing his vehicle near Monroe. The agency is accused of trying to cover up exactly how Greene died.

A committee of Louisiana state lawmakers has been convened to investigate the death and allegations that some members of Louisiana State Police tried to cover up certain facts about the case.

Louisiana State Police LTC Doug Cain was called to testify before the committee Tuesday morning. Read the full story about the committee hearing.