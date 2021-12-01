Lawmakers outline insurance complaints after Hurricane Ida

Slow responses to damage claims. Constant switch-ups of insurance adjusters assessing the destruction. Low payment offers forcing people unnecessarily into litigation to get a fair deal.

Louisiana lawmakers and others said today that those are the problems they’re seeing and hearing with the insurance industry as homeowners struggle to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck southeastern parishes Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm.

Republican Sen. Mike Fesi, who lives in hard-hit Terrebonne Parish, says he’s been waiting 90 days to get a payment offer from his insurance company.

“Just the not-knowing is worse than anything else. Either you’re going to get paid or you’re not,” Fesi said during a joint meeting of the House and Senate insurance committees. “I can’t say whether the companies are procrastinating on purpose.”

Frustrated lawmakers urged Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to help them devise ideas for improving the industry’s response to hurricanes. They say they are seeing the same problems that Louisiana encountered after last year’s Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.

“It’s very sickening what we’ve just heard,” said Rep. Kathy Edmonston, a Republican from Gonzales. “Obviously, something needs to be done.”

Donelon says he’ll propose some ideas for the 2022 regular legislative session, but is offering no immediate suggestions for how to speed up claims settlements. The Republican insurance regulator has urged people with problems to file formal complaints with his office and has held town hall meetings to help people with claims issues.

“The number one complaint is delays: slow-pay and no-pay,” says Doug Quinn, executive director of the nonprofit watchdog group the American Policyholder Association, which is tracking insurance issues after Ida.

Donelon says he doesn’t yet have data on how many property insurance claims have been filed from Ida. About $10.5 billion was