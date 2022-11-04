Lawmakers get briefing on state taxes prior to considering more changes

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office broke down the state’s income tax structure for lawmakers on Wednesday in the latest meeting focused on revamping the tax system, The Center Square reports.

Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Ways and Means’ State Tax Structure Subcommittee held a four-hour meeting Wednesday to hear from revenue officials on the state’s various income tax collections and exemptions.

Louisiana’s corporate income tax starts at 3.5% for those earning up to $50,000, 5.5% for incomes between $50,000 and $150,000, and 7.5% for businesses taking in over $150,000. In 2021, the state’s roughly 60,000 C corporations and 71,000 pass-through businesses claimed about $1.4 billion in exemptions.

A total of 23,407 businesses filed returns in 2021 with available net operating losses of $85 billion, producing a net income of negative $4 billion. Of the 140,952 corporate income tax returns received during fiscal year 2021, 21,991 or 15.6% filed in the less than $0 income bracket with a total taxable income of negative $59 billion. Another 91,081 returns or 64.62% were filed in the $0 income bracket with no taxable income.

The largest share of total liability came from 156 businesses in the $10 million plus bracket, which accounted for $5 billion in taxable income and $402 million in income tax liability, or about half of the total. All told, Louisiana’s 140,952 corporate income tax returns filed in 2021 resulted in a taxable income of negative $49 billion, and an income tax liability of $811 million, Morris said.

More than 139,000 Louisiana businesses filed corporate franchise tax returns in fiscal year 2021 with a total taxable base of $161 billion and a franchise tax liability of $494 million. Those returns claimed a total of $79.7 million in refundable credits and $80.7 million in nonrefundable credits. Read the full story from The Center Square here.