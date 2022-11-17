Lawmakers briefed on state sales tax as they weigh changes in April session

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office presented lawmakers with information on the state’s sales tax Wednesday as they prepare for potential changes in the 2023 legislative session, The Center Square reports.

Louisiana imposes a 4.45% state tax on the sale or use of tangible personal property and eight specific services, such as hotels, admissions, laundry, repairs and others, with some exclusions and exemptions outlined in the constitution and state statutes.

Coupled with local sales taxes from 64 parishes and other entities, the overall average sales and use tax in Louisiana is the highest in the nation at 9.55% as of July 2022, Mia Strong, assistant at the Department of Revenue, told lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on State Tax Structure Wednesday.

While the state’s sales tax ranks 38th nationwide, Louisiana has the second highest average local sales tax rate in the country at 5.10%, she said.

In fiscal year 2021-22, the state collected more than $444 million from remote sellers, which resulted in $439 million distributed after a 1% fee for the commission.

“A question we have received is about whether or not remote sales have impacted our traditional sales collection, the storefronts that are still here,” Strong said. “We have found that has not been the case.”

So we don’t see that remote sales are reducing collections from our physical dealers. What we do see, however, is a reduction from our direct marketers,” she said.

The subcommittee is scheduled to meet again on Nov. 30, and will launch a website on the House Fiscal Division webpage in the coming days to offer materials from the presentations to the public. Read the full story here.