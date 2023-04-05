Does your company provide space for breastfeeding? It’ll soon be the law

If you haven’t set aside a space for employees to breastfeed at your workplace, you’ll most likely need to do so soon, according to Inc. magazine.

As part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill, passed in December, the federal Fair Labor Standards Act was amended to include the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act. That amendment extends workplace lactation accommodation protections to almost all breastfeeding employees in the country, with airline pilots and flight attendants as the only exceptions.

In accordance with the amendment, nearly all employers will be required to provide a place to pump other than a bathroom that is shielded from view and free from intrusion from co-workers and the public by April 28. The space doesn’t need to be permanent but must be available to all breastfeeding workers, both hourly and salaried. Employers are also required to provide reasonable break time for breastfeeding employees for up to one year after a child’s birth.

The new law applies to all employers that fall under the FLSA, a law that applies only to employers with annual sales that total at least $500,000 or those engaged in interstate commerce. Read the full story.