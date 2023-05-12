Law firms are experimenting with artificial intelligence tools 

Big law firms, known for their grueling hours and workloads, are experimenting with artificial intelligence tools that can handle the drudgery typically delegated to entry-level lawyers and simplify complex work that bogs down even top firm leaders, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Law firms, as well as legal departments staffed inside companies, now have access to software that can handle writing and research tasks that normally take hours, sifting through thousands of pages of case law in just minutes.

The new products use GPT-4, an advanced version of the commercially available ChatGPT developed by OpenAI.

Will it mean fewer billable hours, the basis of a law firm’s income stream? “Yes, it’s a possibility,” says David Lucking, a partner at Global firm Allen & Overy. Still, the adoption of AI at Allen & Overy doesn’t necessarily “mean there would be less need for a human element,” he says. Read the full story.