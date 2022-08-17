Launch Media’s math curriculum heading to schools across the country 

A math curriculum designed by Baton Rouge digital multimedia production company Launch Media is rolling out in schools across the country this fall.

The project, which includes video components created for education materials company Great Minds’ Eureka Math2 program, took nearly three years to complete, according to a Launch Media announcement.

In 2018, Great Minds began a nationwide search for a video production firm to work on the math curriculum. After an extensive bidding process, Great Minds selected Launch Media to begin project development in late 2019. Launch Media took advantage of the Louisiana Film Tax Credit program, which it says gave it a competitive advantage over larger production studios in other states.

Launch Media had to create a new animation style and characters for the K-12 math curriculum and then had 18 months to produce 120 animated videos for the product.

Following its work on Eureka Math2, Launch Media founded a sister company called Coefficient Media, which specializes in learning-focused video systems.

“The pandemic completely shifted the way students learn in our country and around the world,” says Launch Media CEO John Jackson. “Being at the forefront of a visual curriculum project like this was an incredible responsibility.”

Launch Media was founded in 2005 as GreenScreenTV, before changing its name in 2009.