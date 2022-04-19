L’Auberge revenue up, other Baton Rouge casinos down in March

L’Auberge Baton Rouge saw its revenue increase almost 25% in March compared to March 2021, which was enough to lift revenue market-wide by 10.3%, the latest report to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board shows.

Hollywood Baton Rouge was down 19% year-over-year, while the Belle of Baton Rouge was down 7.2%.

The state’s river-based casinos overall took in 0.5% less than last year. The New Orleans market was up 5.4% and Lake Charles was up 0.6%, while Shreveport/Bossier City dipped 8.2%.

Betters placed almost $27 million in wagers at Louisiana’s 15 legal sportsbooks in March and wagered more than $206 million through seven mobile sports books with Louisiana licenses, the Gaming Control Board reports.