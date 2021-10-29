L’Auberge opening sports betting facility Monday 

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge today announced plans to open its sports betting facility Monday after receiving its license from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

According to the casino, The Sportsbook at L’Auberge will feature 25 sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations to support thousands of betting options for its customers. The Sportsbook will allow betting at two locations, one on the casino floor and one in the Promenade arena that will be open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and until 11 p.m. on weekends.

Harrah’s in New Orleans, Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge Baton Rouge and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City were all issued licenses Friday, Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, told WAFB-TV.

Before placing their wagers, guests can build their bets using an online tool before placing their wagers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana lawmakers agreed to legalize sports betting in 2020 in parishes where voters authorized it. Lawmakers then wrote the regulations and taxing rules earlier this year. Voters in 55 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes agreed to allow the wagering.

Louisiana became the 32nd state to legalize sports betting, but the process of defining regulations and granting licenses to casinos delayed its implementation.

The Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville was the first casino to receive its sports betting license, opening its in-person facility at the beginning of October.