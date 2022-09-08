Latest ruling in Stanford Ponzi scheme could be worth more than $50M

Victims of Allen Stanford’s Ponzi scheme could be entitled to a share of more than $50 million recovered from the scheme’s largest investor.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruling issued Wednesday is the latest result of the ongoing legal fight over compensation for Stanford’s thousands of victims, many of whom reside in the Capital Region. While that sum might not sound like much in the context of the $7 billion scheme, a much larger recovery, potentially more than $5 billion, will be at stake in a trial set to begin early next year, the lead attorney on the case says.

“It would make a huge difference [to victims],” says Kevin Sadler with Baker Botts. “We believe very strongly in the case, and we’ve worked for years to get it to a point where we could put it to a jury.”

Sadler is lead counsel for Ralph Janvey and the Stanford Financial Receivership, created in 2009 to collect assets for the benefit of Stanford’s victims. More than $1 billion has been collected so far, according to Baker Botts.

Sadler says the investor, who he’s been litigating against for seven years, had inside information and was able to withdraw about $90 million before the house of cards collapsed. The latest judgment involves prejudgment interest and attorneys’ fees.

In a trial scheduled to begin Feb. 23 in Houston, Sadler will argue that five banks that helped facilitate the scheme owe the victims compensation. Regulations require banks to look out for money laundering and other crimes, he notes.

“They could see that he was dipping into the investor money that was coming into the bank,” Sadler says. “They turned a blind eye to it for years.”