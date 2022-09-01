Latest edition of 225 highlights hobbies and how the Capital Region plays 

Hobbies are important and a big part of the “play” part of the live-work-play calculus.

Greater Baton Rouge is a region teeming with enjoyable pastimes, thanks to agreeable weather, friendly people and a culture bubbling with joie-de-vivre and creativity. No matter your interest, you’re sure to find others who share it.

That’s the theme of 225 magazine’s September cover story, which is all about how we play in the Capital Region. Hobbies can taste good (homebrewing), or feel good (knitting). They can help you make friends (disc golf and even gardening). And they can guide you to new places you’d never imagined visiting (birding). In the pages of this issue, locals share why and how they found their passions—and how you can get involved, too.

Also in this month’s edition are features about music photographers rocking, a new Chinese restaurant worth trying, and a local artist whose hand-painted sneakers have been worn by athletes all over the country and more.

Flip through the latest edition of 225 magazine here.