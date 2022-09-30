Latest ‘225’ edition is all about the Baton Rouge arts scene 

Two new comedy spots. A literary festival making its post-pandemic comeback. A booming film industry. An innovative community arts center that’s quickly becoming a destination for regional artists. These are just a few of the recent developments to explore in the local arts world.

This season also happens to be the first fall full of events since 2019, after the pandemic threw a wrench in so much local programming in 2020 and 2021.

Support local theater, comedy and dance. Read a book by a Louisiana author, or enjoy a show by a Red Stick musician. Tour a gallery or museum. Because art is such a big part of what makes living here special—and it’s more accessible than ever.

That’s the theme of this month’s 225 cover story, which details new projects and upcoming events for the local arts scene. 225 asked local arts leaders to name one event hosted by their organization they think everyone should check out this fall, and included their answers in the cover story.

Also in this month’s edition is a look at the latest on the LSU lakes project, which is finally underway; a taste-testing of the brunch menu at Spoke & Hub; and a preview of the Baton Rouge Halloween Festival.

See the latest edition of 225 magazine here.