Latest 1099-K reporting rules complicate small business taxes  

Tax season is getting more complicated for the smallest businesses, Inc. reports.

The minimal reporting threshold for peer-to-peer payment platform transactions has decreased from $20,000 (or 200 transactions) to just $600 because of a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

That means that businesses that use platforms like Venmo, Cash App, PayPal, and even storefronts like Etsy and eBay can expect to receive 1099-K forms for the 2022 tax year.

To be clear, businesses have always been obligated to report their income to the IRS—but this new law may open up more businesses to audits if they don’t correctly report their earnings.

Not to mention that if businesses don’t properly track their finances outside of third-party payment platforms to cross reference with their 1099-K forms, they may fail to catch errors—and therefore set themselves up to pay more in taxes than they should, says Sean DiMercurio, a certified public accountant and founder of the Orlando-based accounting and tax firm DiMercurio Advisors. Read the full story.