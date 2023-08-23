Last year’s US growth wasn’t as strong as it appeared

Last year’s booming job market wasn’t quite as robust as previously thought, USA Today reports.

Earlier today, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised its tally of total employment in March 2023 by 306,000. The change mostly means there were about 300,000 fewer job gains from April 2022 through March 2023 than first estimated.

Instead of adding a booming average of 337,000 jobs a month during that 12-month period, the nation gained a still vigorous 311,500 jobs monthly, on average.

The agency’s annual benchmark revision is based chiefly on state unemployment insurance records that reflect actual payrolls. Its estimates in monthly jobs reports are based on surveys. Today’s estimate was preliminary and could be revised further early next year.

The somewhat cooler labor market portrayed by the new numbers should be welcomed by a Federal Reserve that has been hiking interest rates aggressively to ease high inflation, largely by dampening strong job and wage growth. Read the full story.