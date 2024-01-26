Large-scale changes in federal flood insurance program urged 

Congress has spent more than six years avoiding its responsibility to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program, using a series of stopgap bills to extend the life of the program that has issued nearly 5 million policies.

The lackadaisical approach to brokering a five-year reauthorization of the program was one of several topics the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee discussed Thursday during a hearing on challenges local communities have with flooding and the federally run insurance program.

“Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster facing the country,” says Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who chairs the committee. “It’s devastating to families and businesses and communities in every state.”

The program, he says, is not only responsible for writing policies for homeowners and businesses but for trying to mitigate the impacts of future flooding.

Louisiana GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says affordability of NFIP policies is becoming increasingly difficult for homeowners or businesses in particularly flood-prone areas, including his home state.

“NFIP’s new risk assessment policy called Risk Rating 2.0 has made flood insurance simply impossible to afford; in some cases policies rising over 1,000%,” he says.

“At this point, we know that we’re in an actuarial death spiral, where people will be dropping insurance because they can no longer afford (it); therefore a smaller number of people for whom to put on the risk. Therefore, more expensive premiums and therefore more people drop,” Cassidy adds.

Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., testified that the new pricing system for flood insurance has caused some premiums to increase substantially, leading to significant problems for people and business owners who need to operate along the coast.

Hecht told the committee that 50% of U.S. grain exports leave through the Port of South Louisiana and that the new pricing should take that into account.

“If our workers cannot live there, this is going to have impacts on our ability to supply America and the world with food,” Hecht said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which manages the NFIP, projects that about 900,000 people will cancel their policies, representing a 20% drop in participants.

