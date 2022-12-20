Large company CEOs more pessimistic about economy than peers at midsize firms 

A new survey finds that CEOs of large companies are more worried about the global economy than either professional investors or their counterparts at midsize companies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

At least two-thirds of CEOs of the biggest companies say they expect the next six months to bring worsening customer demand, industry conditions, access to capital, and domestic and global growth.

By contrast, among CEOs of midsize companies the survey found that two-thirds or more expect improvement in the same areas over the next six months.

Overall, CEOs based in the U.S. are significantly more bullish, with about three-quarters expecting improvement over the next six months, fueled by the relative optimism among chief executives of midsized firms. Meanwhile, majorities of CEOs in Europe and Asia expect conditions to worsen.

Industries with more optimistic CEOs globally include financial and professional services, technology, and consumer goods, while manufacturing and energy leaders were more likely to be pessimistic.

Economists expect U.S. economic output to contract in the first half of 2023, according to the most recent WSJ survey. The economists surveyed put the chances of a recession over the next year at about 63%, up from 49% in July. Read the full story (subscription).