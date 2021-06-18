‘LaPolitics’: Yet another special election on tap; lawmakers create task forces

The final vote tallies from last weekend’s special election in Senate District 7 will be finalized by June 28, after which, at some point, state Rep. Gary Carter of New Orleans will officially become a state senator, replacing his uncle and now-Congressman Troy Carter.

Asked Thursday when that swearing-in might take place, Rep. Carter chuckled and said, “I’m checking with my wife on that.”

That also means the special election in New Orleans’ House District 102, to replace Rep. Carter, should be called by legislative leaders soon. It’s not yet known if officials will target the already-scheduled October ballot. There is growing speculation that real estate agent Delisha Boyd of New Orleans will mount a run, probably with considerable establishment support.

Also mentioned as a possible candidate is businessman Kenneth Garrett, who has run for the seat unsuccessfully before. House District 102 leans unapologetically to the left, with a 65% Black registration and a 64% Democratic registration. Rep. Carter ran unopposed in 2019, but Garrett made a bid alongside a large field in 2015 and garnered just 6% of the primary vote.

—The regular session concluded last week with more than two dozen new and reestablished task forces ready to get to work on a number of issues that could be debated by lawmakers during the next couple of years. Task forces are typically created by lawmakers to study issues that failed to gain momentum during a session, or to dive into topics that cropped up too late in the process to have a bill filed. In some instances, task forces have met and made recommendations that lawmakers eventually acted on. In other instances, task forces have done their jobs and lawmakers, in return, ignored their efforts. There have even been task forces created that never met.

A lot of attention in the final days of the session was given to HR197 by Rep. Randal Gaines to create the Equal Justice Task Force to “study the effects of the non-unanimous jury verdict law in Louisiana.” The decision to create the task force came on the heels of lawmakers refusing to apply the recent non-unanimous jury provision in the Louisiana Constitution to the cases of those individuals sitting in prison today because they were put there by a non-unanimous conviction. Reporters will likely take an interest in that task force’s meetings and lawmakers and advocates alike are ready to tackle the issue again in 2022.

They said it: “With respect to Risk Rating 2.0, I think you’re presiding over a tire fire. I think the rollout of Risk Rating 2.0 looks like a ferret fire drill.”—U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, questioning David Maurstad of the National Flood Insurance Program, about changes to flood insurance rates.

