‘LaPolitics’: DC officials stole this week’s news cycle

In the long history of Louisiana’s congressional delegation, few members have been as successful as Steve Scalise, the representative from Jefferson Parish. He’ll shed the title of minority whip at the turn of the year and will become the new House majority leader, based on an internal GOP vote held this week. Scalise is the first Bayou State representative to hold the position—the second highest in the House—in 50 years.

Will he do it?: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a historic reelection bid last week, immediately polled himself as a candidate for the 2023 governor’s race and then announced Monday he’s thinking about running. Some politicos argue Kennedy will eventually back down and that we’ve seen this song and dance before. Others claim he’s coming in hot and the field better get ready. Either way, we’re doing exactly what Kennedy wants—waiting on him.

The doctor’s orders: Not to be outdone, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced earlier this week that he had made a decision on whether he would run for governor and would reveal that decision by the end of the week. This morning, Cassidy announced he would not enter the gubernatorial race. Cassidy had said on Thursday that he was in line to be the top Republican on the Senate health committee, something he wouldn’t be able to do as governor. “It is an honor to have this position, not just to have it but to do something with it to serve the people of Louisiana and the United States of America,” Cassidy said in a press release. “I look forward to securing real solutions for issues facing us all.”

The climate congressman: Also in the mix for governor is Congressman Garret Graves of Baton Rouge, who’s watching his own profile in Washington blossom as he plants his own seeds about the 2023 race. A glowing E&E story on Graves’ D.C. trajectory explains why he may feel incentivized to stay on the federal side of public service. “Graves is well-positioned to shape views of the Republican conference in the party’s post-climate-change-denial era,” writes Nick Sobczyk, adding, “That combination of energy know-how and lived experience has helped Graves become a conduit for leadership’s energy messaging and a top policy lieutenant to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.”

Reelected: Congressman Mike Johnson of Shreveport was also re-elected this week to serve as vice chairman of the House Republican Conference. “The American people have turned to House Republicans in the 118th Congress to lead on principle and produce results, and I am truly humbled and grateful to my colleagues for putting their faith in me to help direct that effort with a second term as Vice Chairman of House Republicans,” Johnson said in a press release. “These are fateful days for our great nation, and now is the time for us to speak and to lead with clarity and conviction. By God’s grace, and by standing together, we will succeed.”

They said it: “We need more young people involved.” –Tyrin Truong, who recently became the mayor-elect of Bogalusa at the age of 23, on Fox 8.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.