‘LaPolitics’: Changes coming to Legislative Fiscal Office

Quite a few folks at the state Capitol were taken by surprise last week when Legislative Fiscal Officer Christopher Keaton announced his retirement before the Joint Budget Committee. Keaton, who has served in the post for a year and a half, will officially exit state employment next week.

“We may have to move ahead with naming an interim,” says Senate President Page Cortez. “But this is going to be an important position we will have to fill.”

The office is in a bit of a transition, added Cortez, especially with Chief Economist Greg Albrecht also retiring at the end of the year. While some may view the turnover as an opportunity for big changes in the office, Cortez says a shift is already underway and was jump-started by Keaton when he initially took the job.

“Chris brought some new technology to the office, made some younger staff hires and found some savings in the office’s budget,” Cortez says. “I feel really good about where the office is headed and how it’s positioned to serve the Legislature in the coming years.”

Cortez says he has high hopes for economist Ben Vincent, whom he describes as Albrecht’s “understudy.” During this week’s joint budget meeting, Albrecht told lawmakers he has already begun to transition some of his duties to Vincent. In fact, Vincent will actually stand in for Albrecht during the December meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference.

—Don’t get worried if you see scaffolding and work crews surrounding the statue of Huey Long on the Capitol grounds. No one is removing or altering the gravesite.

In fact, Rep. Mike Echols of Ruston is actually drafting legislation to allow all future and former governors to be buried on the grounds. According to the legislative communications staff, the Office of Facility Planning and Control has scheduled the same kind of treatment for Huey’s resting place that has been applied to the exterior of the Capitol building—cleaning and waterproofing.

They said it: “When we got a Dollar General, it changed my life in the best way possible.”—U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., on her hometown of Start, during a local podcast appearance.

