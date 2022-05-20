‘LaPolitics’: Campaign pros adapt to staffing challenges

With high-profile elections peppering ballots this year and next, campaigns in Louisiana are facing the same kind of staffing challenges as traditional businesses, especially when it comes to finding senior positions like manager.

The problem is multifaceted, more than a half dozen campaign professionals told LaPolitics in interviews this week. Some blamed the so-called Great Resignation, while others pointed to a generational shift in talent here. Either way, candidates and consultants in Louisiana will be leaning on hires from outside of the state over the next two cycles and beyond.

How could this be? Louisiana, after all, is known for its politics. For starters, seasoned pros who made names for themselves on campaigns in the past have changed career paths. Many have moved from the staff level to corporate jobs, or from campaign manager to general consultant.

That’s the story with Kyle Ruckert and Lynnel Ruckert over at Bold Strategies. After years of helping candidates get elected and then govern, both made the leap from the staff side of Washington/Louisiana politics to consulting.

Kyle Ruckert says he and his wife don’t regret the decision. “I know several other former campaign manager friends who have traded in their suitcases and gotten outside the D.C. bubble to advise businesses and candidates,” he says, “and now they have time to sit in their hometown bleachers instead of random state fairs around the country.”

The general loss of experience in the industry is notable. Not long ago, high-level campaign staffers were expected to have four or five cycles worth of experience. These days, hirers are lucky to find someone with just a couple of cycles under their belt.

They said it: –”As an adult and as a public servant, you have to have a filter between your brain and your mouth.” –Gov. John Bel Edwards, on speaking regularly with former President Donald Trump after the president campaigned against the governor, at the Heartland Summit in Arkansas

