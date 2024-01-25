Landry selects Susan Bonnett Bourgeois as LED secretary 

Gov. Jeff Landry has selected Covington’s Susan Bonnett Bourgeois as secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, he announced this morning at the Committee of 100 Breakfast at Washington Mardi Gras in D.C.

Bourgeois has a background in strategic planning and project development. She served in Gov. Mike Foster’s administration as director of administrative affairs and special assistant to the governor, and led the Northshore Community Foundation for more than a decade, growing the organization to an $86 million philanthropic operation.

Before launching the foundation, Bourgeois was president of Bonnett & Co., a governmental and public affairs consulting firm specializing in insurance interest and advocacy.