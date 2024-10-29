Landry begins his first overseas economic development mission as governor

Gov. Jeff Landry has touched down in Seoul, South Korea, to lead a series of meetings with business executives and government leaders, the Landry administration announced Monday. He is joined by a group of state economic development officials.

The trip is Landry’s first overseas economic development mission since assuming office in January and is designed to “strengthen relationships with major South Korean companies currently doing business in Louisiana or considering future investments in the state,” his office says.

According to a statement from the Landry administration, South Korea is Louisiana’s 11th largest export market and fourth largest import market. In 2023, the combined value of goods exported and imported to and from South Korea totaled $4.55 billion.

Joining Landry on the trip are Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois; LED Chief Business Development Officer Paige Carter; LED Director of Business Development Jacob Ellis; Transoceanic Development CEO Greg Rusovich, who serves as chair of the Louisiana Board of International Commerce; and state Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales.