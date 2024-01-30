Landry-appointed council says ‘government silos’ hurting workforce development

A report released Friday by Gov. Jeff Landry’s Workforce Development & Higher Education Policy Council shed some light on what the new administration’s approach to workforce development might look like.

The council, led by Mallett Buildings CEO Lee Mallett, was one of several transition councils established at Landry’s request. It was created with a stated goal of “identifying the problems that exist in workforce development and higher education in Louisiana” and proposing solutions to those problems.

One of the council’s main conclusions was that “silos in government” have resulted in inefficient workforce development throughout the state.

“The number of government entities and lack of clear direction in workforce development have led to a disjointed effort of multiple government silos rowing in different directions, leaving the public and businesses stuck with lackluster results,” the report reads. “If we are to create an economic revival in Louisiana, all facets of workforce and economic development must be one team with a clear goal.”

To combat the issues the council identified, two solutions were proposed: