Landmark Properties buys The Exchange apartments on Ben Hur

Student housing developer Landmark Properties today announced it has acquired The Exchange at Baton Rouge, a 299-unit, 898-bed student housing property near LSU, for an undisclosed price.

The Exchange at Baton Rouge, on Ben Hur Road, is a garden-style student housing property approximately 1.5 miles from LSU adjacent to Tiger Land.

The Exchange features several popular student housing amenities, including three swimming pools, bike storage, a volleyball court and a fitness center. Landmark invested in The Exchange to upgrade and “modernize the community,” so it is in line with its other properties, the company says.

The purchase represents Landmark’s eleventh acquisition in the past eighteen months. Landmark currently operates a 48,400-bed portfolio worth approximately $7 billion.